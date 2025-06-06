Nic Nemeth Says He Needs To Know Where These TNA Stars' Allegiance Lies

TNA Wrestling's Nic Nemeth is not pleased with what happened on this week's "WWE NXT," where Mike Santana failed to win the TNA World Title from Trick Williams, while also casting doubt on the loyalty of two TNA stars.

Nemeth, on a recent "Busted Open" podcast, stated that he wanted to have a team meeting with the rest of the TNA roster to address the situation of the world championship being in another company. While he admits he has issues with Santana, he was supporting him this past week on "NXT" to bring back the title to TNA. He questioned the loyalty of TNA's AJ Francis and KC Navarro, who attacked Santana this week on "NXT."

"I kinda need to know where AJ Francis and KC Navarro stand here because I assumed — stupidly — that we were all on the same page. I don't like Santana, I know what he's been through, we've talked about him here before, and I don't have to like him personally," he said. "I was half rooting for this guy to bring the title back to TNA because it's weird to me — no matter what the relationship is, how great it is, how fruitful and beneficial it is for both companies — I just don't like the fact that someone who doesn't work here is the champion. It's kinda killing me."

Nemeth believes that the TNA locker room has to get together and try to bring back that title. He asserted that being the TNA World Champion were the best days of his life, and he enjoyed the burden of holding the title. He volunteered to win back the title himself, although he added that he doesn't have to prove anything by being on "NXT."

He highlighted how "NXT" is the third tier of WWE, and that a wrestler from a developmental brand holding TNA's most prestigious title doesn't sit right with him.