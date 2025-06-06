WWE's Logan Paul Liken Himself & John Cena To Iconic Duo

Despite their freshness as a tag team, Logan Paul believes he and Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena are already on the same level as one of DC Comics' most legendary pairs. Or perhaps they're even more than that.

"Me and John, as a team, jokes aside [are] straight up like Batman and Robin," Paul said in his latest YouTube vlog. "Of course, me being Batman. It's more like two Batmans. We'll be the Batmen. What are some other iconic duos? We're like eggs and bacon, but we're both bacon."

Paul and Cena will face their first test as a team when they take on Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso at WWE Money in the Bank, which emanates from Inglewood, California tomorrow night. This tag bout materialized after Cena attacked Uso during his title defense against Paul at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Fortunately for Uso, "The American Nightmare" marked his return to WWE programming by neutralizing Cena with a series of punches and a Cross Rhodes, allowing Uso to then finish off Paul with a spear and an Uso Splash to retain his title.

Rhodes and Uso are quite familiar with each other, having previously held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships together. Meanwhile, the relationship between Paul and Cena has been a bit rocky, especially given that the latter eliminated the former in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. Despite Paul feeling a bit "betrayed" by that, he and Cena seem to be on good terms now, with the 17-time world champion even complimenting "The Maverick" backstage at WrestleMania 41.