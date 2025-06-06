Bully Ray: This WWE Star Is Dead In The Water Without Money In The Bank Win

Tomorrow night, the field of LA Knight, Seth Rollins, Penta, Solo Sikoa, El Grande Americano, and Andrade will step into the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, with one of them securing a future title shot of their choosing. Current betting odds circle Rollins, a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, as the frontrunner to win the bout. According to WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, though, there is another competitor with a much greater need for it.

"There is a person in this match who needs a victory like this, LA Knight," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio" before co-host Tommy Dreamer added that Knight would be "dead in the water" without it. Ray agreed, saying, "That's the truth of things right now. Can't sit here and be like 'Oh, everything's so great.'"

When asked about the potential follow-up programming to Knight winning the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase, Ray noted that WWE could carve a path similar to that of last year's Miss Money in the Bank. "I think an LA Knight victory could be very similar to a Tiffany Stratton victory, in which the victory is a big deal, the story, the episodic television leading up to an eventual cash-in can be very entertaining. The actual cash-in can be very entertaining, but then after that, because there's not a lot of depth to LA Knight right now, you've gotten everything that you could get out of him at this moment. That's how I look at his character right now, the depth of the character."

2025 marks Knight's third straight year in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. In his previous outings, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest scaled the ladder to victory and a guaranteed world title match. While Priest's cash-in proved successful, McIntyre's was foiled by his rival CM Punk.

