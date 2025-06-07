WWE US Champ Jacob Fatu Compares Seth Rollins-Paul Heyman Faction To Top NBA Franchise

It has been nearly one year since Jacob Fatu made his WWE debut, and in the 12 months that have passed, he has not only gone on to win the WWE United States Championship, but he has also solidified himself as arguably the most dangerous member of The Bloodline, and one of the most feared men in WWE. However, The Bloodline aren't the only major stable trying to run things in WWE right now as Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman have been making their mark on "WWE Raw." Fatu was asked about this new group during a recent appearance on the "Battleground" podcast, where he compared Heyman's new super-group to a very famous NBA franchise.

"[I] kind of feel like they're the [LA] Lakers man, when they had Gary Payton and Karl Malone you know what I mean?" Fatu said. "Let's keep it 100 bro, when you see those guys man, we're talking about Seth, we're talking about Breakker, and then Reed, big Bron, big bad Reed, man that group seems untouchable. I know they're over there on Raw, we're on SmackDown you know? They're running their thing but man, I can't call it, I know they're some dangerous cats and at the end day man, I know what they've got going on, but man if you ask me, I think it's pretty cool."

Heyman's group and The Bloodline will cross paths in some capacity on June 7 at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in Inglewood, California as both Seth Rollins and Solo Sikoa will compete in the men's Money in the Bank ladder match. Given that the match will have no disqualifications, it's safe to assume the likes of Fatu, Breakker, Reed, and JC Mateo won't be too far away.

Please credit "Battleground" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.