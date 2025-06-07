AAA Mega Champ El Hijo Del Vikingo Makes Save On WWE SmackDown Ahead Of Worlds Collide

They weren't due to clash until Saturday's Worlds Collide event in Los Angeles, but Bakersfield erupted with cheers as AAA's El Hijo del Vikingo clashed with WWE's Chad Gable during the second half of "WWE SmackDown."

Friday's episode of the blue brand saw Money in the Bank participants Andrade and Penta collaborate against the forces of American Made in tag action. Towards the end of a hard-hitting and high-flying match, a ringside Gable attempted to run interference for his team by leaping up onto the apron to grab Penta. "SmackDown's" commentary team shouted as Gable's fingers attempted to pry Penta's mask off — a sign of deep humiliation in lucha libre — all while Andrade was preoccupied with American Made's Julius and Brutus Creed.

Just before he could pull Penta's mask off his face, Gable was unceremoniously plucked from the apron by a fierce Vikingo. Vikingo and Gable tussled away from the ring and took their fight into the audience, and Gable's influence was sufficiently removed from the match. With Vikingo's help, Andrade and Penta managed to secure the victory over American Made after a revitalized Penta hit Julis with a mid-rope Mexican Destroyer.

Vikingo's presence on the blue brand marks the first WWE main roster appearance for the luchador. Aside from appearing on one of WWE's two main shows, Vikingo has been having a great few weeks before Worlds Collide, having won the AAA Mega Championship at AAA: Alianzas in Mexico City on June 1. Vikingo is due to defend his title against Gable at Worlds Collide, and tonight's attack on the American Made leader could be equal parts compatriot solidarity as it is a jump on the challenger. Whether Vikingo's attack on the Olympian will impact his title defense is currently unclear.

Worlds Collide is set to broadcast live from Los Angeles' Intuit Dome early Saturday.