AEW Star Matt Jackson Names The 'Scariest' Wrestler He's Faced In Career

"The Founding Father of AEW," Matt Jackson, was out of his patriotic attire, and in casual vacation clothes, during his most recent Q&A video from his "Never Not Jet Lagged" YouTube channel. Asking fans to send questions for him to answer, one asked the former three-time AEW World Tag Team Champion, "Is Bryan Danielson the scariest wrestler you ever faced?" While Danielson is an intimidating, bare-bones, technical phenomenon, Jackson had another wrestler in mind.

"I think the scariest wrestler at the time was probably... because there were so many stories about him...you didn't know what was real, what to expect, was Super Dragon," Jackson replied. "He had such a reputation or, like, they would say he would stiff you, and, like, a lot of the wrestlers didn't like him and stuff. He was intimidating. He was an intimidating figure. But then [he] ended up becoming one of my best friends in the business."

Since 1997, Super Dragon was never one to back out of a fight where his great in-ring psychology and stiff moveset didn't leave him anything but the victor. He worked for and carried some of these companies top prized championships, including All Pro Wrestling, Chikara, Combat Zone Wrestling, Ring of Honor, World Championship Wrestling, Xtreme Pro Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling Guerilla, which the latter promotion he had a hand in building. PWG has not held any events since the 2023 Mystery Vortex event, as Dragon announced he would be stepping away to care for his girlfriend, who was battling cancer. Dragon is also a Southern California Pro-Wrestling Hall of Famer.

