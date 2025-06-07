Backstage News On Idea That El Grande Americano Could Cash In MITB For AAA Mega Title

Chad Gable may have lost his AAA Mega Championship opportunity to El Hijo del Vikingo at Worlds Collide earlier in the day on Saturday, but his Luchador alter ego El Grande Americano still has a chance at glory in the Money in the Bank ladder match. According to Fightful Select, some within WWE speculated that El Grande Americano would win the briefcase and cash in on the AAA title if Gable lost to Vikingo.

Fightful noted that while it was a funny concept, the angle was not planned as of this week. While Gable lost his qualifying opportunity to Penta in a match also involving Dragon Lee, his alter ego won his qualifier over AJ Styles and CM Punk on the June 2 edition of "WWE Raw."

El Grande Americano is already a champion, as he currently holds the WWE Speed Championship, which he won from Lee on May 7. He also has a WrestleMania victory over Rey Fenix.