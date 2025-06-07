Backstage Report On How WWE CCO Triple H Feels About The MITB Ladder Match Concept

The Money in the Bank briefcase is a career changer, but just because it is a highly-sought after contract does not mean it is unilaterally popular backstage. Just before Money in the Bank in Los Angeles, Fightful Select has expanded on recent reports regarding WWE's Chief Creative Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque and his seeming distaste for WWE's most iconic contract.

Earlier Saturday, Wrestlevotes reported that Levesque was reportedly not a fan of the Money in the Bank concept. While such claims seem to be damning for the events of Saturday's Money in the Bank premium live event in Los Angeles, it seems that Levesque has, historically, never been a fan of the Money in the Bank concept. A backstage source has pointed out that Levesque has never even been in a Money in the Bank qualifying match, and reportedly had little to do with the idea when it was first pitched and performed in the early 2000s. Moreover, astute fans will notice that Levesque was never cashed in on during his decades-long tenure with WWE, which saw him claim nine world championships. A quick search through wrestling databases will confirm this information, and it seems that Triple H has never even performed at a Money in the Bank premium live event since its inception in 2010.

While Levesque is not a fan of the Money in the Bank concept, WWE's iconic ladder match seems too profitable to abandon; as of writing, there are no plans to scrap the Money in the Bank contract or annual themed premium live event. Levesque's ambivalence seems to be less impactful than some may initially assume, as stand-out matches such as the 2024 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match and the Money in the Bank match at WrestleMania 24 have gone on to permanently define WWE history.