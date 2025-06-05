WINC Watchlist: WWE Money In The Bank Ladder Matches

We are nearly four years removed from this event, and going back to watch the men's Money in the Bank ladder match from the 2021 Premium Live Event of the same name, one thing stood out to me immediately; everyone was really hyped to be in this match. On the surface, you can argue that all eight men in the match were just very eager to get going and potentially win the contract that granted them a WWE World Championship shot, but digging a little deeper, there's a very good reason why everyone was so amped up.

Money in the Bank 2021 was the first WWE event to have a 100% capacity crowd in 16 months as the COVID-19 pandemic had subsided, and life was beginning to return to what many would consider normal. WWE WrestleMania 37 had a limited capacity of around 40,000 fans across both nights, which was still better than nothing, but having a full sized crowd packed into an arena for the first time in well over a year added an extra level of sauce to this entire event, making it one of the most fondly remembered of the latter stages of Vince McMahon's time in charge of the company.

With that in mind, the eight men in this match decided to go the extra mile in a ladder match that you don't often hear people mentioning when it comes to the greatest Money in the Bank matches of all time, but it certainly deserves its flowers. Seth Rollins and John Morrison (now known Johnny TV in AEW) work extensively as a duo in this match, working over the likes of Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, and Ricochet (now known as Ricochet, but more bald than usual in AEW). "King" Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle after he lost his first name add some different dimensions to the match, with Riddle still in the early stages of his RK-Bro tag team with Randy Orton, meaning that a lot of RKO's get dished out in this match.

Then of course, there's Big E. This match takes place less than a year before his catastrophic neck injury that has kept him out of action for over three years at the time of writing, but it was clear as day that the fans were ready to see him get pushed to the top of the card. His spear through the middle rope to the outside might be a little harder to watch these days, but his eventual victory after hitting Rollins with the biggest Big Ending you've ever seen is a truly wonderful moment.

Throw in Owens taking a number of nasty bumps that make you think "maybe that's where his own neck troubles started," Ricochet flying around like a loose cannon, and a red hot Fort Worth, Texas crowd, this match is a fast-paced good time that has something for everyone, and deserves to be brought up in the conversation of greatest Money in the Bank ladder matches of all time.

