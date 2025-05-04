Alexa Bliss Made WWE History In Just Two Wins

Life may be fluid, but the professional wrestling business is even more so. One moment, you could be on top of the world, one of the biggest stars in the industry with seemingly no end in sight. In the next moment, all that could be all gone, and you could be just another person on the roster, the glory days existing only in memory. It's not quite that for WWE star Alexa Bliss, but one could be forgiven for thinking otherwise. Since the beginning of 2023, Bliss has largely been absent from WWE television, an absence she herself would say was for the best, as she gave birth to her first child during that time. In fact, the long layoff likely hurt her less than her eventual return, which was originally stunted by contract negotiations by WWE, and then a lack of use, with Bliss being off TV since competing at Elimination Chamber.

WWE's benching of Bliss, despite claims from President Nick Khan that the promotion would never do such a thing, is a stark contrast to how Bliss was viewed in WWE in the 2010s and early-2020s. Back then, Bliss was arguably the biggest non-Four Horsewomen's star WWE had in their Women's Division, beloved by the fans for her charisma and ability to adapt to any situation or gimmick. Then there was the in-ring success. Save for winning the WWE Women's Royal Rumble, Bliss accomplished everything there was to accomplish, winning five Women's World Championships, three WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, the second ever Women's Money in the Bank, and the first ever Women's Elimination Chamber. She also managed to become the second ever Women's Triple Crown winner as well, almost as if Bliss was padding her stats.