Additional Details On Alexa Bliss' WWE Return

Of all the surprises WWE had up their sleeve for the 2025 Royal Rumble event, the one that caught everyone off guard was the return of Alexa Bliss. Having been away from wrestling for two years due to a battle with skin cancer, and giving birth to her first child, Bliss entered the women's Royal Rumble match to an overwhelmingly positive reception from the fans in attendance, and those watching at home. Bliss coming back was even a surprise for some people in WWE as it had been heavily reported that Bliss had not come to terms on a new deal with the company, and was more than happy to let her old deal expire.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer gave some insight into the situation, noting that the commentary team played up the surprise to get one over on those that had reported Bliss wouldn't be coming back. Whether WWE lied to everyone about her situation remains to be seen, but Meltzer is certain that the new deal came together right before the show, with Bliss' agent Dean Muhtadi (aka Mojo Rawley in WWE) getting her a brand new five-year deal just hours before the show started.

Bliss' original deal was set to expire, and even though WWE could have potentially added two years on for the time that she missed, the company wanted to get a new deal done as they did not want her being able to leave without a 90-day non-compete clause so soon after returning. Bliss didn't make too much of an impact during the Rumble match as she didn't secure any eliminations in her 11 minutes of ring time, but the fact that she is back in the company is something WWE is very happy about.