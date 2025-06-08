WWE CCO Triple H Confirms WrestleMania 42 Location: 'Are You Ready To Double Down?'

WrestleMania 42 will officially emanate from Las Vegas, Nevada for the second year in a row. The announcement was made ahead of the main event of Money in the Bank on Saturday. A video featuring Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced that WrestleMania 42 will take place at Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and 19 in 2026.

"In my experience, anything worth doing is worth doing twice," Levesque said in the video. "So, I've got just one question for you. Are you ready to double down?"

It was announced back in May that WrestleMania would not be taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana as initially announced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson during the "WWE Raw" premiere on Netflix back in January. A joint statement by WWE and the The Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation confirmed the news that the "Showcase of the Immortals" would be taking place in the city next year. The original dates for the event were April 11 and 12.

A few days later, Levesque confirmed that New Orleans will host Money in the Bank in 2026 and a WrestleMania in the city will be announced at a later date. WWE has not given official reason as to why 'Mania 42 was moved from New Orleans.