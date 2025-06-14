WWE Star Natalya Explains Why She's A Paul 'Heyman Girl' Behind The Scenes

While a 25-year veteran of the squared circle, WWE star Natalya yearns to learn more and more every day. During a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion revealed one of her current teachers is none other than Paul Heyman, a long-time manager on-screen. Behind the scenes, Heyman also acts as a soundboard for character development and other creative aspects of wrestling.

"You have to be your biggest advocate, and I learn a lot of this [from Heyman]. Paul Heyman is a great example of that," Natalya said. "You got to be as creative as you are athletic in the ring. Then as athletic as you are in the ring, you have to be thinking constantly about what your next step is, what your next move is. What is it that makes people want to pay money, part with their money, to watch you? Listen, I might not be a Paul Heyman girl on TV, but a lot of our work gets done backstage ... I try to pick his brain as much as I can because I think he's very good at what he does."

"Also he doesn't give a s*** whether you're at the top of the card or the bottom," she added. "If you go to Paul Heyman for advice, he will sit down, he will take the time, he will be honest and he'll give it to you. That to me, it's priceless."

According to Natalya, Heyman is a student of the professional wrestling game that is particularly encouraging of talent creating and building their own content and ideas to then potentially present to WWE officials. In Heyman's case, Natalya pointed out that he's been involved in one of WWE's most successful stories, that being the saga of The Bloodline. In recent months, Heyman has shifted his on-screen allegiance from The Bloodline's Roman Reigns to a new faction led by Seth Rollins.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.