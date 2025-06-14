WWE Star Sheamus Explains Why He Doesn't Watch His Old Matches

Sheamus has been in WWE for a long time and has put on some fantastic matches, but the WWE star doesn't rewatch a lot of his old matches.

The Irish star, who has been in the promotion for over 15 years, recently revealed on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he tries not to watch his old matches because he didn't enjoy his wrestling in his early years.

"I try not to watch my old stuff," said Sheamus. "I feel when I first started in WWE, I was so nervous and so self-conscious about myself, and I wasn't really in the moment. I wasn't really enjoying it. I just wanted to make sure I got through it without messing up, without making any mistakes. Now [I'm] at the point where I just love going out there, feel the crowd ... he's [McAfee] there on commentary, banging it out, you can hear him all over the bleeping place. I always hear you. I can hear you over 20,000 people."

Sheamus believes that he is currently having his best matches of his career, owing to him listening and embracing the crowd.

"I just enjoy, feel the crowd, I'm more in the moment than I've ever been. That's what it's about, and letting the crowd in, and that's why I'm having the best matches of my entire career."

The former WWE world champion that he thoroughly enjoys going out to the ring and putting "banger after banger." Despite closing in on 50 years of age, Sheamus isn't slowing down and recently shared that he isn't thinking about retirement anytime soon, revealing that he signed a five-year deal with WWE that will take him to age 52. If he fulfills that five-year contract, he will likely have spent two decades in WWE, an achievement that not many WWE stars can claim.