WWE Star Natalya Explains The 'Secrets' To Her Longevity

WWE star Natalya is one of the longest-serving members of the WWE roster, and she discussed the secret to her long WWE career.

Natalya's WWE career has spanned 18 years, with her being a constant presence in the WWE women's division, both in "NXT" and the main roster. Aside from being a wrestler, Natalya also trains young and inexperienced stars at her wrestling school, which she recently touched upon on "Busted Open." She highlighted the one aspect that has helped her reinvent herself and keep going, which is something that she hopes to impart to those who train at the Dungeon, her wrestling training school.

"That's been one of my little secrets to my longevity is that I never get comfortable. You cannot get comfortable because this job is very special, is very unique, is very much a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and you need to fight for it with your life, and wrestle like your life depended on it. That's what we try to do in our training," said Natalya. "I like to instill that in people. It's not just practice, you want to fight with all your heart."

Natalya emphasized the importance of being dedicated and working hard on the mat to become a better wrestler, which she feels is one of the key reasons for her long career.

She argued that the best training to be a wrestler is to get on the mat and do it time after time, and that the training that she does at the Dungeon are moves that wrestlers will have to use in the ring during a match. Natalya believes that some wrestlers naturally have it in them to be a success in pro wrestling.