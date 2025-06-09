WWE's Damian Priest Shares Pics From NYC Puerto Rican Day Parade

It's no secret that former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest is proud of his Puerto Rican heritage. He has been most vocal about it concerning the WWE Backlash PLE held in Puerto Rico back in 2023, which saw Priest come up short against Bad Bunny in a high acclaimed contest. And while that's still among the highlights of Priest's career, it will now have to make room with a special occasion Priest participated in this past weekend.

Taking to X on Sunday, Priest posted photos regarding his involvement with the New York City Puerto Rican Day parade. A native of New York, Priest's photos included shots of him on a parade float, posing with a fan, and with the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club of the Bronx. Priest elaborated on the special connection he had with the Kips Bay center, dating all the way back to his childhood.

"Fun fact: I was a part of Kips Bay Boys and Girls club and won a championship with their baseball team in the 90's," Priest said. "Felt awesome to meet the kids and the team that leads them. Such a positive vibe. Awesome day."

Priest wasn't the only WWE star on hand for the parade. WWE Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega, herself a New York City native, was also on hand for the event, taking several pictures in front of a float sporting her and Priest. On X, Vega talked about how proud she was to take part in the event and to represent "such an incredible culture," while also noting her pride in being able to do so while holding a championship.