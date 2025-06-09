WWE HOFer Bully Ray Makes Major Logan Paul Prediction

Former United States Champion Logan Paul and current Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena may not have gotten the victory over World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank, thanks in part to a returning R-Truth, but a WWE Hall of Famer has a major prediction for Paul's future in professional wrestling. Bully Ray said on "Busted Open Radio" that he thinks WWE foreshadowed the YouTube star's future in the company on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" when he held up Uso's title alongside Cena.

"I love the WWE trolling the WWE Universe and planting seeds by having Logan Paul hold that championship up," he said. "That pissed a lot of people off. Almost a bit of foreshadowing, I assume. 'Yeah. We're going to pull this trigger one day.' And it's going to piss everybody off. Good."

Dave LaGreca said that he believes that Paul embraces the heat from the WWE fanbase better than anyone on the roster, and said you have to respect that. Bully Ray said that from what he's seen and from what he's heard from those in the locker room, Paul has the respect from the majority backstage, because he's getting the job done.

"As long as you come in with the right attitude and then you can back it up in the ring, the boys will always respect [you]," he said. "Anybody who truly understands this business knows that Logan Paul is here for a reason. He brings his fanbases' eyes to the product and he's a big deal outside of the world of pro wrestling, thus can make things a big deal within the world of pro wrestling."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.