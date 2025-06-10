Backstage News On WWE's Creative Plans For Jade Cargill At Evolution 2

WWE is beginning to prepare for July's Evolution Premium Live Event, and it seems that the promotion has grand plans for former AEW star Jade Cargill.

Evolution is set to take place on July 13 in Atlanta, which happens to be the native of Cargill. WWE is reportedly going to use her to promote the show and sell tickets, and she is set to receive a huge push in the coming weeks, according to "PWInsider Elite." As per the report, Cargill is set to feud with her old rival Naomi, with the two will face each other at Evolution. The report highlighted how Naomi has spoken of adding a stipulation to a rematch with Cargill and even spoke about it after this weekend's Money in the Bank PLE, where she became the women's Money in the Bank match. It is believed that WWE will begin its storylines for Evolution this week.

Naomi is eager to get one over Cargill and then go on to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase. Cargill and Naomi's feud began earlier in the year after it was established that the latter was the mystery attacker who put Cargill through a car windshield. The two had a match at WrestleMania 41, where Cargill emerged victorious.

While some may have assumed the rivalry ended at "The Show of Shows," Naomi is eager for revenge, a sentiment echoed by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, who stated that there's still more to be told in their story. WWE also teased a feud between Charlotte Flair and Cargill recently on "WWE SmackDown," with the two having a face-off backstage, while Tiffany Stratton also briefly featured in that segment.