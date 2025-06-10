WWE HOFer Thinks John Cena Should Look To Marvel Villain For Inspiration

John Cena has turned the pro wrestling world upside down following his heel turn, but WWE legend Mark Henry has proposed an idea that would make him even more hated.

Cena was in action at the weekend's Money in the Bank PLE, where a returning R-Truth ambushed and attacked Cena, helping Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso get the better of Cena and Logan Paul. Henry, during a recent edition of "Busted Open," believes that Cena should transform himself into a Thanos-like character and cut a promo on R-Truth to challenge him for a match at SummerSlam.

"If I'm John Cena, I'm Thanos now. I cut a promo that's going to scorch the earth. 'Truth, you hit me from behind? You hit me when I wasn't looking? Now I see you. When I was thinking about leaving, I'm not thinking about leaving right now. I'm thinking about how I'm going to end your career. You're going to have the shortest damn tenure back with this company that anybody ever had. Ever. And I want you at SummerSlam. I'm going to put you on the biggest stage you've ever been on just so I can throw you off it,'" said Henry.

Host Dave LaGreca suggested that Cody Rhodes being in the R-Truth spot would disappoint fans as they want to see R-Truth in that position, an argument that the WWE Hall of Famer concurred with.

SummerSlam will be held on August 2 and 3 in New Jersey, but before that PLE, Cena will have to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against his old rival CM Punk at Night of Champions on June 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WWE will also conduct a Saturday Night's Main Event show on July 12, 2025, a few weeks before SummerSlam.