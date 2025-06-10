Bully Ray And Mark Henry Compare MITB Shock To Other WWE Returns

WWE legends Bully Ray and Mark Henry have discussed R-Truth's WWE exit, with the two having contrasting reactions to him leaving.

During a recent edition of "Busted Open," Ray stated that there have been only a few stars whom fans have demanded to return to WWE. He wonders when WWE made the decision to re-sign Truth and put him back on WWE television.

"But it took Punk 10 years to come back, and it took Danielson some time ago, and Hardys some time to come back. This was six days later. That's, to me, what is odd, that six days later, that's why I'm going — at what moment ... there's a lot of these on social media where they say, 'It was at this moment that Jim knew he screwed up.' I want to know at what moment did somebody turn around in the WWE and go, 'Guys, we screwed up, get Truth back on the phone,'" asked Ray.

Henry, though, retorted that Truth's exit from WWE was a different situation, arguing how WWE has constantly released stars that were loved by fans, but Truth has been in WWE for a long time and was loved by everyone.

"This is different. They've had releases forever. You think about going from the FCW days to now, all the releases made, and people that we liked," he began. "But, the difference is they missed the fact that, 'This guy wrestled this guy, he was in this many matches, he was on this pay-per-view.' Truth was not that guy; Truth was an entertainer. I don't know if you heard the interview of Cathy Kelley, who got emotional. People love Truth. It's a difference between liking them as a wrestler and then having an affection for them, and then he entertains them."

The WWE Hall of Famer added that Truth could entertain the audience like no one else, drawing parallels between him and former WWE star Goldust during Goldust's partnership with Booker T.