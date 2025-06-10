Bully Ray Takes Aim At Wrestling Media Following R-Truth's WWE Return

R-Truth (now wrestling as Ron Killings) made his return over the weekend at WWE Money in the Bank, with reports circulating that the company made Killings a new offer after seeing the overwhelming response from fans and the locker room regarding the news of his impending departure. During the post-show media scrum, Paul "Triple H" Levesque stated that the entire situation was "all part of the show," though Truth later took to social media and clarified that it was not a storyline.

The hosts of "Busted Open Radio" spent a considerable amount of time discussing Truth's return on yesterday's show. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray found Levesque's version of events more plausible, and part of the reason why was the lack of any leaks surrounding Truth's MITB appearance, as well as the attitude from some of the media in the aftermath.

"This is my problem with the whole situation: before R-Truth runs in at Money in the Bank, nobody knows a frickin' thing," Bully said. "There's not one ounce of information out there about the whole situation. All of a sudden, the run-in happens, and every dirt sheet and their mother has some kind of piece of information on this."

To Bully, some media outlets publishing information about Truth's return immediately after it happened signals that it was made up. Like his co-host, Mark Henry eventually bought into the idea that it was all likely a storyline.

"Truth never responded to me about the money, he never responded to my team in the U.K. about joining our tour," Henry said. "So he knew something, obviously. ... Because if somebody offered me money, I'm like, 'Well, let's talk.' It ended with the offer."

Dave LaGreca then emphatically pointed out that everything they'd discussed was speculation, as only a few people know the complete story.

