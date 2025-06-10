WWE MITB Winner Naomi Is Focusing On Herself

When Naomi captured the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase this past weekend, it finally got her over one career hurdle, having failed to win the briefcase in four previous tries. But it also represented another milestone for Naomi, one that became obvious during her with Megan Morant and Sam Roberts for "Money in the Bank Recap;" her accomplishing something on her own, without someone else involved.

"You've seen all the things that have been done to me and what I've gone through," Naomi said. "Everybody that I've helped, everybody that I've put before myself. So now that I'm finally putting myself first, why am I wrong?"

As the conversation continued, Naomi admitted that a lot of her finding herself in tag teams or helping others had been of her own doing. But as her career has gone on, she has learned that she needed to put her energy towards her own goals instead of everyone else's goals, which Naomi feels has led to her recent success.

"I've always enjoyed being in tag teams," Naomi said. "I've always been the one to want to carry others, elevate others, give to others. And I think I'm at that point where, and I learned and found in my time away that I had given so much of that I didn't put enough into myself.

"So when I came back, this go around...you just learn over time. And sometimes, to get to the top of this business, sometimes you just got to do what you got to do. I've never been as cutthroat as I am now, but in this part of my career, I have to be. Sorry newbies, sorry 'NXT,' sorry old friends...it's Naomi time. That's where I'm at. And whoever don't like it, better proceed with caution."

