Bully Ray Likes How This AEW Star Is The 'Voice Of The People'

As of today, we are more than 240 days into Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship reign, and it looks as though it will continue for at least another month. While it's "Hangman" Adam Page who will challenge Moxley for the title at AEW All In, "Busted Open After Dark" host Bully Ray sees another figure as the audience stand-in for the storyline.

"The Death Riders are the bigger enemy in AEW, and that's what [Will] Ospreay is trying to convince everybody of," Bully said. "He puts over the fans who continue to be on AEW's side, he puts over the wrestlers who continue to support and work their asses off for AEW, and he says if you hate AEW and what AEW stands for, you can piss off. I like how they continue to have Ospreay be the voice of the people."

Bully also enjoyed the fact that Ospreay blamed Moxley for the fans who have soured on AEW, bringing an element of real life into the narrative. Ospreay's line about being willing to take a bullet for AEW reminded Bully of his days in ECW, when he and Tommy Dreamer had discussed filming a segment where one of them would get shot in the shoulder. Fortunately, that never came to pass, but Bully appreciated Ospreay's passion all the same.

With Page winning the Owen Hart Cup to face Moxley at All In, it's not yet clear what Ospreay will have to do at the promotion's biggest event of the year, though he's vowed to help Page. So far, it's clear he's trying to get Swerve Strickland onboard, and he'll wrestle Strickland on the upcoming Summer Blockbuster edition of "AEW Dynamite" to try to prove his point.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.