Gunther Addresses WHC Win After Avenging 'Mania Loss On WWE Raw

After making GUNTHER tap out at WrestleMania 41, many WWE fans expected Jey Uso to do it again in their rematch, which took place on this week's episode of "WWE Raw." Instead, GUNTHER forced Uso to pass out this time, causing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to move back into his hands. During the "Raw Recap," GUNTHER addressed his championship win as well as the shock surrounding it.

"I don't know what's surprising about this," GUNTHER said. "I guess going in, it got perceived as a little bit of a nothing match, just a 'Mania rematch. Everybody was speculating Seth Rollins is gonna do something with his [Money in the Bank] briefcase, Goldberg is gonna show up to finally kick my ass. The reality is when I was World Heavyweight Champion the first time, all those big names, they stayed away from me, and for a very good reason. Because ever since I arrived in this company, I've been the most dominant guy around here.

"Yes, I lost at WrestleMania and yes, I lost to Jey Uso, and I'm gonna give him credit for that, but this is a marathon, not a sprint. In that case, nobody matches me. Nobody's got the mental ability, nobody's got the confidence, nobody's got the stamina to last that long. It's only me. I'm competing in my own class."

In his 51-day reign as World Heavyweight Champion, Uso boasted successful title defenses over Logan Paul and Seth Rollins, the latter of which came by way of disqualification. Two days before "Raw," Uso teamed with Cody Rhodes to defeat Paul and Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena at WWE Money in the Bank. Meanwhile, GUNTHER continued his efforts to intimidate Uso in the weeks leading up to their clash.

