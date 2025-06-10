Booker T Suggests Name Change For WWE Star Stephanie Vaquer's Devil's Kiss

Following Stephanie Vaquer's arrival to WWE last year, "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T quickly became a fan of her in-ring work, particularly her signature move known as the Devil's Kiss. Booker regularly expressed his excitement for the move through vocal exclamations of "Ah! Ah! Ah!", which the crowd at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide mirrored in his absence. On the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker weighed in on what his co-host Brad Gilmore called the "Devil's Kiss phenomena."

"I feel great about it, man. I feel great," Booker said. "She should call it the Booker T. She should just rename it, call it the Booker T, and take it all the way to the bank. That's my thing. Anything to put some shine on these guys, I'm gonna do it. When I hear a whole arena doing that, it tells me we're doing something right.

"You know why it tells me we're doing something right?" Booker continued. "In the height of the Attitude Era, crowd participation was the number one thing. I don't know if people from my generation have forgotten that, but that was the number one thing — crowd participation. Everybody brought the signs back then because they wanted to be a part of the show. When these old heads forget about that, they out of touch."

At Worlds Collide, Vaquer and tag team partner Lola Vice delivered the Devil's Kiss in tandem to their opponents, AAA stars Dalys and Chik Tormenta. At the same time, the Los Angeles audience erupted in enjoyment in a manner similar to Booker, who was notably not behind the commentary desk for the event.

According to WWE alum Tommy Dreamer, WWE should personally fly out Booker just to call Vaquer's future matches on WWE's main roster. Nevertheless, Vaquer still picked up the win for her team at Worlds Collide, courtesy of an SVB and pinfall on Dalys.

