Tommy Dreamer Says WWE Star's Matches Are Missing Something From NXT

Recent weeks have seen a trio of "WWE NXT" women — Roxanne Perez, Stephanie Vaquer, and Giulia — receive their call-ups to WWE's main roster. Vaquer officially moved to the "WWE Raw" brand on Monday, with a Women's Money in the Bank qualifying match quickly following her arrival. While overall "excellent," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer thinks this triple threat qualifier was missing something specifically related to Vaquer.

"Gotta say, right off the bat, when [Vaquer] goes for her Devil's Kiss, I believe that is, without Booker being there, it's a little less climactic," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark." "It's [anti]climactic. They should just soundbite Booker in there. I know Pat McAfee tried. Booker, we missed you, buddy. They should just fly you in to do her matches just to do that."

In "NXT," Vaquer famously turned commentator Booker T into a fan. Booker particularly enjoyed Vaquer's Devil's Kiss maneuver, in which she drove her opponents' heads into the mat with rear leg triangle head slams, so much so that his over-the-top responses became a regular theme on "NXT." Vaquer herself often even pointed to Booker as she set up the move, signaling her anticipation for his ad-libbing.

With Vaquer transitioning to WWE's main roster, Booker recently granted permission to "Raw" commentator Pat McAfee to copy his vocal reaction to the Devil's Kiss. In the eyes of Dreamer, though, no one can likely live up to the bar set by Booker.

On "Raw," Vaquer delivered the Devil's Kiss to both Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile before later securing the win and her spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, slated for tomorrow night at the titular premium live event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.