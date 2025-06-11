WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Nash Opens Up About R-Truth Following Contract Drama

WWE legend Kevin Nash has discussed R-Truth's exit from WWE and the possible reasons for him leaving the promotion.

Nash, on his "Kliq This" podcast, revealed that the veteran star was getting $550,000 as a downside guarantee, and that Truth and WWE had discussions over a new deal before Truth left the promotion. He then explained why letting Truth leave may have been a bad choice, highlighting how there are few black stars on the roster.

"Well, I mean I've heard he was released and I heard that he was offered to stay on, but like from what I've heard, he was getting 550 as a downside guarantee," he said. "I think it's always going to come down to the fact that there aren't many black athletes on the roster. To cut Ron, who's very popular in the locker room is like ... I was more shocked that Strowman got cut than I was that Ron got cut as far as just from usability and time left in the business and everything else you've got."

Nash added that both R-Truth and Carlito, the other star whose contract expired recently, have a lot left to contribute to the industry, but argued that they may not make financial sense if they are only involved in segments and skits. The Hall of Famer praised Truth, but stated that his exit was a natural progression of sorts.

"I consider Ron [R-Truth] a friend. I've known Ron for a thousand years. He's always, man ... He's just a good dude. Always makes you laugh. But I also know that when I was there, there wasn't like the NXT factory, and it's just like anything else, man, like, that's the progression of everything."

Truth, though, eventually returned thanks to the voice of the fans, and he is now seemingly set to use his real name, Ron Killings, going forward.