Bully Ray Says These AEW Stars Are 'Very Entertaining' Together

Veteran star Bully Ray was impressed by the new tag team pairing of Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa, after watching them wrestle together for the first time in AEW at "AEW Dynamite — Fyter Fest."

On last week's "Dynamite," Storm and Shirakawa faced and defeated the duo of Skye Blue and Julia Hart, with Storm's upcoming opponent, Mercedes Mone, observing from ringside. Ray, on a recent edition of "Busted Open After Dark," applauded the dynamic that Storm and Shirakawa have, and explained how Storm needs to find the right partner to gel with, like she did with Mariah May.

"Mina and Toni are very entertaining together. Mina is very bubbly, over the top. I like the innuendo between the two. Toni continues to do such a great job in her role. We spoke about Mariah [May] last night, and how great of a storyline and Hollywood ending that Toni had with Mariah May. I'm hoping Toni can find somebody else to recreate that magic with," he said.

While also touching upon Storm's match with Mone at All In, Ray highlighted how difficult it is to replicate Storm's story with Mariah May — which he described as a "spectacle" — and now transition to a regular match.

"It's hard when you have something like Toni versus Mariah, and it's such a spectacle to then just, you know, 'just have a wrestling match.' So we'll see what we get from them," Ray added.

Before their partnership at Fyter Fest, Shirakawa and Storm teamed together once in STARDOM last year. The last few times that they have shared the ring with each other have been in either singles or multi-women matches, with Storm — the current AEW Women's World Champion — defeating Shirakawa at last month's AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view to successfully retain her title.