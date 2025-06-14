AEW's MVP Has Complicated Feelings About WWE HOFer Shawn Michaels

AEW star MVP has praised WWE NXT supremo and Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, despite not having a great relationship with him.

On the "Marking Out with MVP & Dwayne Swayze" podcast, the former WWE star discussed the art of selling in pro wrestling, noting how great Michaels was at it, despite not having the best relationship with the Hall of Famer.

"Shawn Michaels is not necessarily one of my favorite people, but you can't dispute [his]selling, [the] emotion he would get from people the way he would sell and make people feel sorry for him," he said.

MVP named the likes of Edge, aka Adam Copeland, and the late, great Dusty Rhodes as some of the few wrestlers in wrestling history who were great at selling. He feels that the most important aspect of selling is the believability that a wrestler can showcase to the audience and draw them in. MVP, though, didn't go into the weeds about why he and Michaels don't get along, or why he doesn't like him.

Michaels, regarded as one of the best in the ring of his era, has been praised for his ability to sell in the ring by peers like Kurt Angle as well as long-time WWE referee Mike Chioda, who watched Michaels from close quarters numerous times. Michaels, though, has been accused of overselling during matches, with the most prominent of them all being his match with Hulk Hogan. Michaels, though, has disputed that claim by stating that he was trying to make the match better as he seemingly felt that it wouldn't be a great match.