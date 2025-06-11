Bully Ray Says He Popped 'Huge' During This AEW Dynamite Moment

It's been awhile since Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone crossed paths inside of a wrestling ring, but the two stars are set to duke it out next month at AEW All In. Last week's "AEW Dynamite" continued the build-up to their match as the two came face-to-face in a segment that Bully Ray of "Busted Open After Dark" thoroughly enjoyed.

"I popped huge because Toni came out, got right in Mone's face, and instead of punching her, she ate her steak," Bully said. "You gotta love a woman who eats steak with their bare hands. My God. Who's the lucky guy out there who gets to sit across from Toni Storm on the regular while she eats steak with her hands?"

Storm's real-life husband is fellow AEW star Juice Robinson, who has been out of action since November with an injury. As for the AEW Women's World Champion, she took part in a tag team match last night as Mone watched from the commentary desk while eating her steak.

Bully also complimented Storm's tag team partner Mini Shirakawa and stated that she and Storm have excellent chemistry. The two are former rivals, with Shirakawa previously challenging Storm for her championship on two separate occasions. However, the characters put their differences aside and picked up a win against Julia Hart and Skye Blue last week.

Both the AEW Women's World Championship and the TBS Championship will be on the line at All In, which takes place July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It'll serve as the promotion's biggest show of the year, and other matches announced so far include "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley and a rematch between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada.

