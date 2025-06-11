Wrestling World Pays Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famer Dusty Rhodes On Anniversary Of His Death

It has unbelievably been ten years since "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes passed away at only 69 years old from kidney failure. Since his death, the Hall of Fame legacy of Rhodes has only grown, in part thanks to the success of his sons, Cody and Dustin, who helped mold a new competitor to WWE in the form of AEW, with Cody later returning to WWE to become Undisputed WWE Champion. Through it all, both of Rhodes' sons have continued to speak glowingly of their father, and shine a light on his legendary career.

Naturally, many have taken a moment to pay tribute to Rhodes on the tenth anniversary of his passing, including Dustin. On X late Wednesday morning, Rhodes posted a photo of himself and Rhodes during their days teaming together in WCW, with Dustin's arm around his father.

"The greatest man in the world," Dustin tweeted. "We miss you Pop!!!"

Several former co-workers also took a moment to pay their respects. Former WWE and WCW Marc Mero shared a lengthy statement on Rhodes, crediting Rhodes for helping get his foot in the door, and for helping Mero develop the Johnny B. Badd character he used in WCW. Mero also included a few photos of himself with Rhodes, referring to "The American Dream" as a "friend, mentor, and legend."

It's hard to believe it's been 10 years since Dusty Rhodes passed away. He was the one who gave me my start in the wrestling industry and was the creative force behind the character Johnny B. Badd. I'll be forever grateful for that. Dusty was the American Dream, and he helped me... pic.twitter.com/VAw0aeW05S — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) June 11, 2025

Other accounts that paid tribute to Rhodes included the Cauliflower Alley Club, who referred to Rhodes as a "once in a lifetime talent," and former WWE star B. Brian Blair, who responded to CAC's tweet with a remembrance of times he spent on the road with Rhodes, learning under him. The account of the later Paul Orndorff, a contemporary of Rhodes, also paid tribute, posting an old Wrestling All Stars magazine with Rhodes on the cover.

Remembering *The American Dream* Dusty Rhodes, who passed away 10 years ago today. The man is gone, but his everlasting spirit and legend will live on forever. Dusty was, without question, a once-in-a-lifetime talent. pic.twitter.com/O7D9Olvktz — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) June 11, 2025

Time flies! I can't believe it's been 10 years since Dusty passed. I'm very grateful for the time we were able to spend together, the many road trips and his tutelage were very inspiring. There will never be another Dusty Rhodes...may he be in a better place 🙏 — B Brian Blair 🇺🇸 (@Killerbee1B) June 11, 2025