AEW Dynamite & Collision Summer Blockbuster 6/11/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

As soon as Will Ospreay's music hit at the start of "AEW Summer Blockbuster," it was abundantly clear that his match with Swerve Strickland was going to go long. Given that the show was another four hour extravaganza, which for full transparency is an absurd length for a weekly TV show that shouldn't become a regular thing, there was some discussion over how long this match would go. Would it be a natural sequel to their Forbidden Door 2024 main event? Or would it be the spiritual sequel to the near 60 minute match Ospreay had with MJF almost one year ago?

Thankfully, it was the first option. The main problem with Ospreay/MJF from "AEW Dynamite 250" in July 2024 was that it was a good, to very good, TV wrestling match that would have been praised a lot more if it was 20/30 minutes long. However, it was stretched far too thin to reach the hour mark and it fell short of the mark because of it, hence why the All In match a month later is a much better match (for me personally anyway).

Knowing that this only had a 30 minute time limit, which is still a long time all things considered, it was allowed to have a much more natural build up throughout the match. A slow start between two guys who want to have a respectful match, but as soon as the strikes start coming, and the blood starts flowing from Ospreay's nose, things gradually start to ramp up. Both guys start busting out moves to try and outshine the other, but they are so similar in their styles that they are neck-and-neck throughout the first quarter of the match. Then you get to the meat of the match, which actually had some honest to god selling! Selling, in a wrestling match, with Will Ospreay, say it ain't so!

Ospreay has the tendency to have a body part isolated by his opponent, leading to him selling that part fairly well, only for him to bust out a series of moves with a level of perfection that just takes you out of things quickly. With that said, the bloody nose forces him to slow things down due to not being able to breath properly, causing him to have a much more vicious approach at times, which actually causes Swerve to end up selling his leg that directly links to how the conclusion of the match comes about.

It's a match that is put together in a way that by the time you get to the end of it, you're left wanting more, which ultimately is the goal for a match that leads to a time limit draw. I would even go as far as saying that it's probably a better match than their first, and a trilogy match is most certainly needed. However, there are more than a few issues that need addressing, particularly about the ending and immediate aftermath that I can't fit in here.

Written by Sam Palmer