WWE NXT TV Ratings Report, 6/10/2025

This past week's "WWE NXT" grew significantly from the previous week's show, and breached the 700,000 mark for the first time in months.

"Programming Insider" reports that the June 10, 2025, edition of the show registered an average total viewership of 726,000, which is 6 percent higher than last week's 684,000 viewers. This is the first time that the show has crossed the 700,000 mark since the March 25, 2025, show, where the viewership was 741,000. The show was also 8 percent higher than the trailing four-week average of 674,000 viewers, as per "Wrestlenomics."

While the average viewership grew for this week's show, the 18-49 key demographic rating remained the same as last week at 0.15, while 0.01 higher than the trailing four-week average. The Q2 numbers, when compared to the same period last year, show a contrast between average total viewership and key demographic ratings. While viewership is up by 3 percent, the ratings are down by a significant 25 percent compared to Q2 2024.

The first 30 minutes of this week's show, which began with an NXT North American Championship match between Ethan Page and Sean Legacy, drew an average viewership of 718,000 viewers. Viewership dropped to 683,000 for the 8:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m. half-hour slot, but bounced back to 720,000 for the following 30 minutes. The last half an hour of the show — which included the NXT Championship match between Oba Femi and Jasper Troy — ended on a strong note as viewership rose to 781,000.

Next week's show is set to have a host of #1 Contenders' matches for the NXT Women's Championship, which will be defended by current champion Jacy Jayne, at next month's Evolution PLE.