Mark Henry Addresses 'Heavy Statement' From Ron Killings, AKA R-Truth, On WWE Raw

WWE legend Mark Henry has commended R-Truth's promo on his return to "WWE Raw" and described one particular moment that was a powerful gesture.

On the "Busted Open After Dark" podcast, Henry declared Truth's heartfelt promo as one of the most awe-inspiring things he has seen.

"I gotta start with what I thought was probably the most awe-inspiring, as well as the thing that was the most at question before we started tonight, and that is Ron Killings," he said. "But we didn't just see R-Truth, we saw the guy that came with him, the guy that he was that guy before he was R-Truth, and that's Ron Killings."

Henry touched upon Truth thanking the fans for their support, which resulted in him being re-hired by WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer asserted that Truth cutting his hair on live television was a moment that was powerful, and recalled when he did it too during his WWE career.

"I don't think that Truth ever thought that he might be able to thank the people for how much they've given him, and he did tonight, and I commend him for being able to come out there. The one thing that was a little bit serious is, people don't mess with their hair. He made light of it, but tonight he came out, he reached down and pulled a pair of scissors out of his boot, and cut the locks. That's a heavy statement. I know what that feels like. There was a time in 2010 where a lot of people remember me with the twist and the braids, and I woke up one day and just said, 'No more. I'm done with this. I'm tired of it,' and that October, I cut it. To see him do that on live TV makes me a little bit jealous. I feel like, 'Hell, I should have waited and cut mine on TV.'"

Henry added that he is keen to see where R-Truth goes with this new character going forward.