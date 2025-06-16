WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Praises Generosity Of Late Wrestling Legend, Sabu

WWE legend Rob Van Dam has remembered the late Sabu's generous nature, recalling various incidents to bring it to light.

During a recent live edition of his podcast alongside his former ECW colleague Taz, RVD stated that if Sabu were more prudent with his money, he would've been a multi-millionaire.

"Sabu was the most generous person I'd ever met. He was overly generous and didn't know how to keep his own money," he said. "He should have been a millionaire several times over, should be acknowledged in a lot more prestigious way than he ever was when it comes to his money. Unfortunately, you know, he wanted to give it all away. He was always like that."

To highlight the late star's generosity, RVD recalled an incident in the early years of their careers, when Sabu gave a homeless person half the money that he had, despite them being short of money for gas.

"When we were in Memphis, USWA in '91, I remember at a gas station, like we were all chipping in, you know, our money, four ways to get gas, and he gave 10 bucks to this homeless guy that was begging for money. And we're like, 'Dude, why'd you do that? We were just talking, you were just saying you only have 20 bucks.' He was like, 'Yeah, but he didn't have anything.' That's him," RVD said.