Tommy Dreamer Loves On WWE Star's Name Change & Doesn't Get Another

Last week, two major name changes occurred on WWE's roster, as R-Truth will now be going by his real name, Ron Killings, and former AEW star Mariah May will now be known as Blake Monroe following her WWE debut. In a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," ECW legend Tommy Dreamer addressed both name changes, but specifically disliked R-Truth reverting to Ron Killings following his return at Money In The Bank.

"I think when you're dealing with newer talents, I feel it's okay to make a name change ... if your name has value and worth, what's it going to be for it? The other case to be made, R-Truth, Ron Killings, why they made that switch, I don't understand. I understand from his promo, but R-Truth, we fell in love with R-Truth, we demanded his return and now all of the sudden he's Ron Killings. If that was part of his negotiation, what he can own, I get it."

Despite not being thrilled with R-Truth going as Ron Killings moving forward, Dreamer does believe that both name changes with be an easy adjustment for fans, especially for Monroe, who he felt received an excellent presentation for her new character on this past Tuesday's episode of "WWE NXT."

"I like the name change, I love the vignette, it reminded me a bit of Bewitched ... a bit of Marilyn Monroe and the whole glamour coming back, I enjoyed all of it." Dreamer said. "I don't think fans will be in such an uproar."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.