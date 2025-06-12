Bully Ray Thinks This WWE Heel Faction Looks Generic: Just One Star And 'Backups'

Since his victory at WWE WrestleMania 41 in April, Seth Rollins has been riding a wave of success as the leader of a new villainous faction. Though things are going well for Rollins, Bully Ray is less sure that the group is helping the other members. Speaking on "Busted Open," the WWE Hall of Famer came up with his own name for the faction based on their aesthetic.

"Seth Rollins and the backups," Bully called the group. "Seth Rollins and the generic guys in black with sunglasses."

The radio host and "WWE LFG" coach feels that the faction has been unable to stir up an emotional reaction in the audience. According to Bully, while their uninspired look doesn't help the situation, the problem isn't just limited to Rollins and his followers.

"Nobody has the type of heat that I'm used to watching, or personally used to generating," Bully said. "I prided myself in the ability to generate the type of heat that truly pissed people off. Pissing people off is my business, and business has always been a-boomin'."

In addition to Rollins and Paul Heyman, the new stable consists of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who joined the group at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event last month. It also served as Reed's return from injury, as he'd been out of action since last year's WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

Prior to the injury, Reed had been an in-ring rival of Rollins. The two are now on the same side, with Heyman simply explaining on a recent "WWE Raw" that he and Rollins were impressed by Reed's dominance in the ring, so they decided to recruit him.

