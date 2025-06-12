Mark Henry Raves About PLE-Caliber WWE Raw

Monday's "WWE Raw" was a packed show, with the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments beginning, an appearance from Nikki Bella, and a World Heavyweight Championship match between Jey Uso and GUNTHER. Speaking on "Busted Open After Dark," WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry praised the show and shared his belief that it transcended a typical episode of TV.

"It felt like, to me, that this [was] a pay-per-view," Henry said. "I know that every show that you see should make you feel like it's a pay-per-view, but we know that's not the reality. But tonight's reality is, on Netflix, we got a pay-per-view caliber match. We got a PLE, just for no reason at all."

For the radio host, the latest "Raw" served as an example of why WWE has been massively successful for so many years, as they're capable of putting on incredibly entertaining shows without needing a special occasion. Henry was an especially big fan of the men's Fatal Four-Way match and the World Heavyweight Championship main event, as well as the return of R-Truth (AKA Ron Killings).

"You have this match, this four-way with Dominik Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Penta, and Bron Breakker," Henry continued. "I don't know if I've ever seen Bron Breakker look better. I mean, he did everything known to man."

Though he impressed Henry, Breakker did not advance to King of the Ring round two, as that honor went to Zayn. Earlier in the show, Roxanne Perez won her match to advance in Queen of the Ring, while GUNTHER choked out Uso to recapture the world title in the main event.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open After Dark" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.