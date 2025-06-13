Potential New Bloodline Member Will Reportedly Be Backstage At Friday's WWE SmackDown

Nearly a year removed from news of his signing, former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Hikuleo is finally heading on the road for a WWE event, per a new report.

According to PWI Elite, Hikuleo is scheduled to be in attendance for Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," which emanates from Lexington, Kentucky. Hikuleo has reportedly been listed amongst WWE's internal roster for many months, despite there being no past creative plans for him.

Upon signing with WWE, many expected Hikuleo to join The Bloodline on-screen given that he is the brother of Tama Tonga. Tanga Loa is also their adopted brother. Together, the three teamed with El Phantasmo and Jado to form the Guerrillas of Destiny stable in NJPW. As of now, it is unknown if Hikuleo's reported arrival to "SmackDown" will indeed tie in to the ongoing story of The Bloodline, which took a dramatic turn last weekend at WWE Money in the Bank.

More specifically, WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu prevented his cousin Solo Sikoa from seizing the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase, and in doing so, exclaimed "Solo, I hate you!" This move ultimately paved a path for Seth Rollins to climb the ladder and retrieve the briefcase himself.

Hikuleo spent eight years with NJPW, with notable runs as NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champion, IWGP Tag Team Champion, and NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. During that time, he also made appearances in TNA Wrestling and AEW. Fellow former NJPW star Jeff Cobb (now JC Mateo) aligned himself with The Bloodline last month by helping Fatu retain his United States Championship at WWE Backlash.