Backstage News On Whether TNA Had Interest In Ron Killings Before WWE Re-Signing

Ron "R-Truth" Killings is back in WWE following the events of the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on June 7, with his return being one of the most talked about in recent memory. Killings was originally told that he wouldn't be getting a new contract once his current one expired, causing uproar amongst fans and wrestlers alike, but he has now signed a new deal with the company, one that now allows him to use his real name, and have a much more serious character than what people were used to.

When Killings let the world know that he was going to be leaving WWE, he was naturally in high demand from other companies and promotions, with Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claiming that TNA were willing to make Killings an offer. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has since confirmed this news, stating that TNA were going to make an attempt in bringing Killings in for at least one appearance before he re-signed with WWE. TNA producer and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer has since made it publicly known that he was interested in bringing Killings to TNA.

While it's not off technically off the table given that "WWE NXT" has a working relationship with TNA, it doesn't look like Killings will be returning to the company where he had his breakthrough run anytime soon. Following a brief run in WWE as K-Kwik during the Attitude Era, Killings became "The Truth" in TNA, appearing on their very first show in 2002. He would stay with TNA until the end of 2007 where he would make the move back to WWE at the start of 2008, but during his TNA run, he won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship on two occasions, and won both the NWA and TNA Tag Team Championships with BG "Road Dogg" James, and Adam "Pacman" Jones respectively.