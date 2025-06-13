Nikki Bella Acknowledges WWE Raw Promo Gaffe

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella returned to "WWE Raw" this week to highlight the forthcoming iteration of WWE Evolution as well as the current landscape of the company's women's division. In her address, Bella specifically shouted out veterans Rhea Ripley, Biance Belair and WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY as well as main roster newcomers Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer. As many fans noticed, however, the latter's name was met with an accidental mispronunciation, which Bella later addressed on "The Nikki & Brie Show."

"Even though it's only a few people that have said stuff, I can't tell you how many times I went over Stephanie Vaquer's — I feel like I am still saying it wrong — last name," Bella said. "I even was asking her, but she says that, of course, in a beautiful Latina accent. When I would repeat it after her, she's like 'Perfect.' I was saying it amazing, but then you get in your head. Then I am like wait, I can't be hooked on to one last name or then I am going to mess everything up."

"I wanted to say a bunch of people's names, so I didn't want to get too hooked on hers," she continued, "but then, I was asking people. They were like, 'No you just say it like Vaquer, like think care at the end.' Then I am like 'Ok,' but then I wanted to say it with some spice, so I got to work on that."

Vaquer was not seen on "Raw," though she did pull triple duty over the weekend, beginning with a tag team match on "WWE SmackDown." The following day, "La Primera" competed at both WWE x AAA Worlds Collide and Money in the Bank. While Vaquer found success at the first two events, Naomi seized victory at Money in the Bank when she scaled a ladder and clutched the Women's MITB briefcase.

