Report: WWE Working With 'Mainstream Artist' To Produce New Seth Rollins Theme Music

WWE seems to be gearing up to give Seth Rollins' faction a big push, with reports now emerging that a mainstream musician will create Rollins' faction's new theme song.

Rollins currently has one of the most theatrical theme songs in all of pro wrestling, with every arena singing along to it. However, WWE reportedly has other plans for Rollins and his new group, according to "Bodyslam." The report states that WWE intends to create a new theme song for Rollins featuring a mainstream artist, though the artist was not named. The report also noted that the group will receive a new name very soon.

Rollins' current theme song incorporates his old "Burn It Down" song, with a chanting chorus added to it later. Rollins' theme has become such an integral part of his character over the last few years that WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks that he wouldn't be as over with the fans without it.

The former WWE Champion joined forces with Paul Heyman at WrestleMania 41 earlier this year, following which he recruited Bron Breakker — who joined the duo on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania. It was then followed by the addition of Bronson Reed to the group, who helped Rollins and Breakker defeat Sami Zayn and CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The group has become a dominant force on the red brand and even played a part in helping Rollins win the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, for the second time in his career.