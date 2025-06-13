Bully Ray Believes This Star Deserves The Next Shot At John Cena's Undisputed WWE Title

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has outlined the various feuds that John Cena could have heading into SummerSlam, and named the star who should be next in line for a shot at Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship.

Cena will face CM Punk next at Night Champions in Saudi Arabia, and after that show in the Middle East, WWE will host Saturday Night's Main Event and then SummerSlam. Ray, in a recent edition of "Busted Open," believes that former champion Cody Rhodes deserves a championship opportunity after he pinned Cena at Money in the Bank.

"If you follow what's going on in wrestling and the rules, Cody Rhodes deserves the next shot at John Cena because Cody Rhodes pinned John Cena at Money in the Bank," said Ray. "Maybe if Cody came out [instead of Punk], Cody would've got the match. Now Cody is not the next in line, we get Punk, now we'll see what happens after Night of Champions and what they will do at SummerSlam."

Ray also floated the idea of the recently returned R-Truth potentially facing his idol, John Cena, if he wins the King of the Ring tournament.

"I love the idea of what we talked about yesterday of Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena at SummerSlam, with Cody stepping to the side and giving it to Truth. But I also love the idea of Truth because Truth wanted to be taken more seriously, of Truth winning the King of the Ring and earning his spot in the main event at SummerSlam," stated the legend.

The King of the Ring tournament qualifiers began this past week on WWE Raw, with Sami Zayn becoming the first to advance to the semi-finals. Three more qualifiers are scheduled to take place in the coming weeks, with one spot still vacant, a spot some speculate could be filled by R-Truth. The final will be held at Night of Champions, with the winner earning a shot at the world title.