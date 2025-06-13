WWE Star Natalya Reacts To Being First Woman To Receive Lou Thesz Award

WWE's Natalya has been announced as the first woman recipient of the Cauliflower Alley Club's Lou Thesz award, and she has reacted to that prestigious honor.

Natalya talked about what it means to win the award during a recent "Busted Open" podcast, stating how it is an honor to be given this award by her fellow peers.

"It really is so special because — I was elected to get this from the wrestlers. From legends, from a committee at Cauliflower Alley," she began. " There are so many incredible men that have got this award before me, so now to be the first woman to get the Lou Thesz award is just ... and knowing what Lou Thesz stood for in the industry and what a pioneer he was. He helped build a foundation for professional wrestling."

She also revealed that her late grandfather, Stu Hart, often attended Cauliflower Alley Club reunions and suggested that he may have played a role in her receiving the award.

"I feel like this is one of those full-circle moments where I really do feel worthy. It's hard for me to say that because I talk a lot about this with the girls backstage, like, we talk about sometimes we just feel like, 'Maybe we don't deserve all of this or maybe we're not good enough.' Those doubts creep up in all of our minds. When they called me up and said, 'Hey, we want to honor you with this award,' it made me feel like my grandfather had a hand in it."