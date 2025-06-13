Logan Paul Explains How Ron Killings' WWE Return Reflects On Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso

At WWE Money in the Bank, John Cena and Logan Paul appeared to be closing in on a victory as the former struck Cody Rhodes with his Undisputed WWE Championship. Before Cena could further capitalize, however, a hooded figure — later revealed to be Ron "R-Truth" Killings — speared him and hit him with the same title belt, allowing Rhodes to recover and follow up with a Cross Rhodes for the win. On the latest episode of "Impaulsive," Paul bemoaned R-Truth's return as well as the implications that it placed on Rhodes and his tag partner, Jey Uso.

"[Killings] came back and he cost us the match. He cost us the match. I said this, Cody and Jey can't do anything without cheating," Paul said. "It was another example. How is it that me and John are the most virtuous?"

Moments before Cena laid out Rhodes, Paul sent Uso and himself crashing through the announce table via a springboard moonsault. According to Paul, that spot brought about a great deal of pain, then disbelief due to R-Truth's return.

"I'm sitting there selling but not selling because the s***'s real and it all hurts so bad. I hit the move, so I'm excited but I'm sitting there basically knocked out. Cody and John are in the ring. I'm rooting for my guy, John. Get us that win, John. Out of nowhere comes f***ing R-Truth, who I thought was fired," Paul recalled. ""I thought that WWE let him go. Also, no one told me R-Truth was coming. I didn't even know, so I'm sitting there and he comes back. I'm like 'What the f*** is he doing here?' In the moment, I'm selling, I'm like 'Wait, no,' and then he hit John and we lost the f***ing match."

Following his resurgence at Money in the Bank, R-Truth dramatically cut his hair on "WWE Raw" before asserting that people put respect on his real name, Ron Killings, moving forward.