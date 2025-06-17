Chelsea Green Calls This Former WWE Star An 'Empowering Force' In Wrestling Industry

Since her return to WWE in 2023, Chelsea Green has been making a case for herself as one of the most entertaining performers in wrestling, but she didn't get there alone. Looking back on how far she's come in her career during an interview with "Limpin' Ain't Easy," Green credited former WWE star Mickie James for serving as both an inspiration and a mentor through her career.

"I don't think there's anything better than getting positive feedback from not only your peers but from people that you looked up to," Green said. "Mickie has been so supportive of me. ... Last week, she sent me ideas for pitches to suggest to the creative team. She is such an empowering force for women in this industry."

Green spent time working with James in Billy Corgan's NWA and played a key role at Empower, the women's pay-per-view that James spearheaded in 2021. According to Green, it was a fitting name. The lineup featured a long list of top names from the independent scene, and the show came to a close with Green running through a full gauntlet match and walking away with the win.

Now that she's solidified her place in the industry and has years of experience under her belt, Green sees herself stepping into a more active role when it comes to helping others behind the scenes. Rather than just accepting observations and ideas from people like James, Green wants to follow in her footsteps as a beacon of support for women in the industry.

"I love when the girls slide into my DMs and ask me questions and want feedback," Green continued. "I want to be that positive force that Gail Kim and Mickie James have been in my life. I don't know what would've happened if I didn't have those women supporting me."

