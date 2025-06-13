Nic Nemeth Shares Takeaway From WWE Re-Signing Ron Killings AKA R-Truth

In the days since Ron Killings (AKA R-Truth) made his return at WWE Money in the Bank, the reaction from people connected to the pro wrestling industry has been almost unanimously positive. Former WWE star Nic Nemeth, speaking on "Busted Open Radio," continued the praise while also pointing out what the return implies about the current state of WWE.

"How do you not say that the fans actually have a say?" Nemeth asked. "We've changed peoples' careers, we've changed WrestleManias, and we brought back Ronnie one way or another."

Nemeth didn't feel the need to dive into figuring out how much of the situation was planned, and though he's friends with Killings, he decided to wait a few days before reaching out to the wrestler. On Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," Killings got an opportunity to show off the new evolution of his character, and it left Nemeth feeling excited for whatever comes next.

"Seeing him as the scary, bug-eyed, ready-to-go Ron Killings makes it that much better," Nemeth said. "You get this beloved character that people have known for years ... but you get another layer to it. You don't get the same thing, and I appreciate that."

While it's possible that WWE opted to bring Truth back in an attempt to avoid bad press, Nemeth would rather believe that they did it to appease the fans. No matter the reasoning behind it, the series of events has led to Killings being able to do something new on TV, and Nemeth is happy to see it.

