While he's held championship gold for about 80% of his WWE career, many fans still did not expect GUNTHER to reclaim the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on "WWE Raw" this week. On a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," WWE star Nic Nemeth theorized why WWE may have strapped the respective title back on "The Ring General," despite Jey Uso's popularity as champion in the preceding weeks.

"GUNTHER, I rarely see him not dominating," Nemeth said. " And in a weird way, when he wasn't champ, he's fighting an announcer, [Pat] McAfee, and then coming back and just reclaiming his championship. So I don't know if WWE doesn't know where to go with him other than having him be champion or there was something special here where him and him and Jey go back and forth, you have those moments, and maybe it'll be a rivalry for a while and he just had him that night. But I think there was something weird. I think the fans were looking for interference or a run in or somebody on the outside other than like, 'Wow, they changed the title on Raw.'"

During his near 20-year career with WWE, Nemeth recalled title changes occasionally occurring on WWE live events, specifically as a way to entice more fans into attending future live events. In a similar vein, Nemeth suggested that WWE may have planned the aforementioned WWE World Heavyweight Championship win as a way to remind fans that title changes can happen at non-PLE televised events as well.

Based on outward appearances, though, Nemeth is under the impression that WWE believes in Uso's popularity with or without a championship. Meanwhile, it seems that GUNTHER "needs to be the champion or ripping a trash can in half," hence why the company opted for the former option on "Raw."

