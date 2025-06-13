Details On Public Memorial Services For Late ECW Star Sabu

It's been a little over a month since the tragic news that legend and fixture of ECW, Sabu (real name Terry Brunk), passed away at 61. To commemorate the trailblazing sacrifices the "Suicidal, Homicidal, Genocidal, Death-Defying Maniac" made to the industry, several public memorial services will be held in his honor later this month, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

As of this report, two are already set, with the first memorial event to be held on Saturday, June 21, at 3 p.m. EST, at The Copper Moon Event Space, in his hometown of Lansing, Michigan. At this event, close friend and former tag team partner to Sabu, Rob Van Dam, will deliver the eulogy. Four days later, on Wednesday, June 25, the second tribute event will be held at the birthplace of Sabu's pioneering career, the 2300 Arena, in Philadelphia, at 7 p.m. EST. Fans are welcomed to attend both of these events. Currently, there are plans for a third memorial show to be held in Las Vegas, where Sabu lived up until his passing, but no confirmation has been made on when this event will be held.

Beginning his career in 1985, Sabu was no stranger to pushing the envelope. His hardcore mindset sent his opponents crashing through excruciating platforms and fans urging for more. His career drove him to different promotions before, during, and after his multiple runs in ECW, including WWE, Frontier Martial–Arts Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, WCW, Big Japan, All Japan, TNA, and the indies, with GCW hosting his retirement match three weeks before his passing. He was an Indie and Hardcore Hall of Famer, and former two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion, which is just one of numerous titles he won in his long and decorated career in ECW and other companies.