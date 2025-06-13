Bully Ray Explains Why Jey Uso Fans Should Be Happy Following WWE Raw

Much to the surprise of many fans, GUNTHER bested Jey Uso on "WWE Raw" this week to regain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and simultaneously put Uso's reign to an end at 51 days. Still, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes fans of Uso's have a reason to smile right now.

"If you're a Jey Uso fan this morning, you got to be very happy with what you got from Jey Uso," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "Listen, you can't win all the time. Even the greatest teams in the world don't win all the time. The Yankees lose, the Lakers lose, whoever your favorite team is, okay? It was a hell of a run for Jey Uso, and I'm not even saying it's over for him, but as of last night, he lost. Maybe it's time for, not the back burner, but to cool the jets just a little bit. Now, do you cool the jets off of the merchandise and the entrance and this and that? I don't know.

"If they were to give Jey Uso a rematch next Monday night on Raw, and Jey Uso beat GUNTHER, I would love it. I love that anything can happen on any given night."

Uso kicked off his World Heavyweight Championship run by making GUNTHER tap out at WWE WrestleMania 41 — something very few competitors have done. In the weeks following, Uso's celebration continued with several rounds of "yeet-ing" with the WWE Universe and a successful title defense over Logan Paul. The "Main Event" performer also enjoyed a tag team victory over Paul and John Cena at WWE Money in the Bank, thanks to the surprise return of Ron "R-Truth" Killings.

During the Uso-GUNTHER rematch on "Raw," Uso remained resilient through a number of sleeper hold attempts from "The Ring General" before finally passing out to one to signal the title change.

